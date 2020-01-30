Duterte to impose temporary ban on travelers from Wuhan, entire Hubei province – Go

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to impose a temporary travel ban on travelers coming from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the entire Hubei province in China, his former aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said.

In a statement on Friday, Go said he recommended to the President the imposition of a temporary travel ban on visitors coming from the said areas to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His other colleagues at the Senate have also earlier urged the government to impose the said travel ban after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday the first case of the virus in the Philippines.

“Sang-ayon po si Pangulo na iimplementa ang temporary travel ban sa mga manggagaling mula Wuhan city and the entire Hubei province ng China (The temporary travel ban will be implemented to those coming from Wuhan City and entire Hubei province),” Go said.

He added that Duterte and other concerned government officials are also looking into the possibility of imposing temporary travel restrictions for those coming from other places affected by the virus.

The President, medical experts and key government officials are set to discuss all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in a meeting scheduled next week, the senator said.

“Rest assured that the Duterte administration takes this threat seriously. I am appealing to the public to cooperate with authorities in order to ensure the safety of everyone,” Go added.

