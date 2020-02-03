Duterte to Navy: Remain steadfast in fight vs maritime threats

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on the Philippine Navy to remain steadfast in its fight against maritime threats as he assured them of the government’s support in enhancing their capabilities.

“As the Philippine Navy sails towards under a new leadership, I trust that duty officers and personnel of our navy will rally behind your incoming Flag Officer in command Giovanni Bacardo. Under his leadership, may you all remain steadfast in protecting our country against threats in the seas,” Duterte said in his speech at the Change of Command ceremony at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacardo replaced Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 56, as the Philippine Navy chief.

The President assured the Navy that “you will have my full support and this administration will always assist in enhancing the capabilities of the men and women of the Philippine Navy as we pursue a more peaceful future for all.”

FEATURED STORIES

Duterte added he is confident that under Bacardo’s leadership, the country will “achieve more milestones to protect the freedoms and democratic values that we hold dear.”

He also lauded Empedrad for his contributions and his performance during his time as Navy chief.

“On behalf of the nation, I thank you for your remarkable service. Under your leadership, we have increased our naval presence in the Philippine waters, defending various threats to our national territorial integrity, defending our sovereignty from foreign elements, maintaining peace and order in Mindanao during martial law, and protecting our people against terrorism, smuggling and human trafficking,” Duterte said.

Duterte also expressed thanks to Empedrad for spearheading humanitarian efforts to help overseas workers in Iran and extending assistance to those affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption.

He then urged the Navy to “embody solidarity as we sail towards a more stable and prosperous society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ