Duterte to return to Manila from Davao City tonight — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to return to Manila Monday night after visiting Davao City over the weekend, Malacañang said.

“Ang alam ko pong pagbalik niya ay, kung hindi ako nagkakamali, mamaya din. Hindi ko lang po alam kung matutuloy ang public address. Pero mamaya po ang balik ni Presidente, gabi,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

(From what I know and if I am not mistaken, he will return later. I do not know if his public address will push through. But he will return this evening.)

The President flew home to Davao City on Saturday for the first time since the lockdown was enforced in Metro Manila mid-March.

FEATURED STORIES

This, amid the imposition of community quarantines in different areas nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Roque on Sunday said the President’s visit to Davao City was also to assess the health crisis situation in Mindanao.

“As of yesterday, nagulat po ako na hindi pa niya nakikita ang kanyang mga apo. Inuna po siguro nya ang pagtingin kung ano ang nangyayari hindi lang sa siyudad ng Davao kundi ng Mindanao,” Roque said.

(As of yesterday, I was surprised because he hasn’t seen his grandchildren. Maybe he checked on the situation of not only Davao, but the whole Mindanao.)

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ