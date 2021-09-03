Duterte to senators: Don’t investigate ongoing projects of gov’t agencies

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday asked senators not to investigate ongoing programs of government agencies as it “muddles up everything.”

In his pre-recorded public address, the President said lawmakers are acting like they are “running the government” by questioning their unspent funds, saying they should wait until the department has finished implementing its programs and projects.

“Kayong mga lahat sa Senate (All of you in the Senate) — do not investigate programs which are ongoing. You will derail it, you will delay it by your incessant penchant for investigating government offices,” Duterte said.

“Gusto ninyo lahat pakialaman na lang (You want to stick your nose into everything). Alam mo (You know), you do not run this government alone by questioning the unspent amount. Kung hindi naman po nadispalko, bakit ka nagtatanong (If it is not stolen, why are you asking)? If the money is there, it is unspent, nobody is stealing it, it is there, and the department has so many programs,” he added.

Duterte said this amid the series of inquiries the Senate has been conducting over the handling of funds intended for the government’s response against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The President had also slammed the “posturing” of senators, saying their investigations usually result in nothing.

“You’re trying to muddle up everything by questioning every time how or why you spend the money,” Duterte said.



“If you keep on hammering these things they are doing, the money that were spent and the money that were not, why don’t you just wait until they have completed the project or until the project is terminated. Ganun sana ang gawin ninyo. Pakiusap lang, for respeto (I hope that’s what you do, out of respect),” he added.

The President expressed hope that senators’ actions would also be questioned someday.

“I hope that someday we will have also a time to question your actuations and we will start with you. Hindi naman kayo lahat diyan malinis (You’re not all clean) but you are the one making a noise, a noise that is just really a noise for no purpose at all but to create a noise,” Duterte said.

“Let us be open to everybody. You open your books and I open mine and you can read all what is entered there and I also examine what you have done so that it will be a fair scheme for everybody,” he added.

The Senate has recently been conducting a series of hearings to look into the Commission on Audit’s (COA) report over the Department of Health (DoH) use of funds.

But Duterte has insisted that through his late-night program along with some Cabinet members, they inform the people on what the government is doing.

“Mga kababayan ko, nagsasabi kami dito ng totoo. At malaman ninyo kung kami ay nagkakamali, hindi natatago yan (My countrymen, we are telling the truth here. And you will know if we committed mistake, nothing gets hidden),” Duterte said.

“Ako, Presidente ninyo (Me, I’m your President), you trusted me, you voted for me so I would be the last person, ako yung pinakahuling taong manloko sa inyo. Pag hindi na ako presidente, patayin niyo ako kung ako’y nagkamali o nagsisinungaling (I will be the last person who will fool you. When I am no longer president, kill me if I committed mistakes or told you lies),” he added.

Last year, the Senate Committee of the Whole recommended filing charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and other Philippine Health Insurance Corp. officials over alleged corruption within the state-run insurer.

Despite this recommendation, Duterte then said cannot find a “good reason” to prosecute Duque, whom he called an “innocent man.”

The President also recently said that he will stand by Duque even if it will bring him down as his Health chief faced backlash over the “deficiencies” flagged by CoA in the DoH’s handling of Covid-19 funds.