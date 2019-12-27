Duterte to skip Rizay Day rites for 2nd straight year
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will skip again this year’s Rizal Day celebration in Manila on December 30, Malacañang confirmed Friday.
Presidential spokesperson Savador Panelo said Duterte would rather honor other Filipino heroes who do not have a date to commemorate their heroism.
“He will not be attending the Rizal [Day] rites, he’d rather go to some place,” Panelo told reporters in Malacañang.
“I think this year he wanted to give treatment to [General Gregorio] del Pilar,” he added.
Del Pilar died Dec. 2, 1899 at Tirad Pass during the Philippine-American War. He was born in Bulakan, Bulacan.
Panelo further justified Duterte’s impending absence at the 123rd martyrdom commemoration of Rizal at the Luneta Park in Manila.
“He said he always goes to Luneta,” his spokesman said, adding that the other national heroes of the country has been forgotten.
He defended Duterte, saying his absence on Monday’s commemoration would not be a slight against Rizal.
“I don’t think so. He always issues statements, anyway,” he said.
In 2018, Duterte also skipped Rizal Day ceremonies in Davao City to rest.
