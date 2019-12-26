Duterte undecided about Washington trip
MANILA, Philippines — A US travel ban on officials responsible for Sen. Leila de Lima’s detention will contradict US President Donald Trump’s invitation for President Rodrigo Duterte to visit Washington.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo assured the public that the President is unfazed about a provision in the US 2020 national budget that may bar him from entering the country.
He pointed out that the President himself was undecided about flying to Washington because of the colder weather and the long-haul flight that would be taxing to the 74-year-old Duterte.
“It’s up to the President. Didn’t the President say he doesn’t want to go there in the first place? So if he doesn’t want to go, how can he be worried?” Panelo said.
He said the Philippines is “not asking for reconsideration” and that it simply took the position that the United States “cannot intrude into the process of a sovereign state, in the same way that they cannot intrude into ours.”—Julie M. Aurelio
