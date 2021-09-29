Duterte urged to delay SSS contribution hike

President Rodrigo Duterte has been urged by top business, trade and labor groups to issue an executive order (EO) postponing the rise in the Social Security System (SSS) monthly contributions of both employees and workers.

The heads of 10 private sector and labor organizations signed a joint letter on September 27 stating that the EO is required to allow embattled micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to continue operating their businesses and providing jobs despite the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) 11548 on May 26, 2021, giving him the right to postpone the anticipated rise in SSS premium contributions for the duration of the state of calamity declaration.

The signing of RA 11548, according to the joint letter, sends a positive message to employers and employees that the “government empathizes with business in its efforts to keep jobs and livelihoods to prevent further economic losses and the resulting social problems.”

“However, four months after the enactment of the law, the Executive Order implementing the Act has yet to be issued, even as the higher SSS premium already took effect last January 2021,” it noted.

SSS members’ monthly contributions were raised to 13 percent of their earnings at the start of the year, up from the current 12 percent deduction from their paychecks.

“It is in this light that we are constrained to write the President for urgent action on this pending request for the deferment. We have yet to fully re-open and many have already lost their income sources either permanently or temporarily,” the joint letter stressed



“Postponing the implementation of the higher SSS premium will be a critical recovery measure by helping sustain the cash flow especially of the very vulnerable MSMEs. It will also serve as a very concrete government contribution to the National Employment Recovery Strategy program that is implemented with private sector,” it added.

The letter was signed by the heads of trade and business organizations, including, Benedicto Yujuico, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Edgardo Lacson, chairman of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines; Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.; Henry Lim Bon Liong, president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Edgar Chua, chairman of the Makati Business Club; and Aurelio Montinola 3rd, president of the Management Association of the Philippines.

Raymond Democrito Mendoza, president of the Philippine Trade Union Congress; Jose Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers; Daniel Edralin, chairman of the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa; and Rene Magtubo, national chairman of the Partido Manggagawa were among the co-signatories.