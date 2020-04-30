Duterte urged to let physically able seniors go out during GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens’ rights advocate Romulo Macalintal is urging President Rodrigo Duterte to allow working senior citizens who are still physically fit to leave their residences and work during the general community quarantine (GCQ) period.

In his letter to Duterte dated April 30, Macalintal asked the President to reconsider the ban which he said should only be applied to those with health concerns “but not to elderly who are still physically able to perform their duties and functions on a given task.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“While there are constitutional and legal issues that could be raised against such policy, I honestly believe that this is the time when what is legal should yield to what is practical and equitable and the use of common sense and prudent judgment under a given situation is called for,” Macalintal said.

The government previously announced the imposition of a GCQ beginning May 1, 2020 in areas with a low to moderate risk to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection.

FEATURED STORIES

Under the guidelines, senior citizens are not allowed to leave their homes to protect them from the infectious respiratory disease since most patients are aged 60 and above.

The novel coronavirus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but experts have warned that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60.

In calling for the reconsideration of the ban, Macalintal cited studies showing that “the most productive age in man’s life is 60-70” while “the second most productive is 70-80.”

The lawyer also mentioned that even some of Duterte’s Cabinet members are senior citizens and yet are “still in the best years of their government service.”

Macalintal proposed that barangay, village, or subdivision officials should issue certification on the health condition of their senior citizens who could be allowed to leave their residences during the GCQ.

“The SCs (senior citizens) assure our government that we know our responsibilities on social distancing, use of face masks, frequent washing of hands and similar adherence to health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

The Commission on Human Rights and some lawmakers have also asked the government to reconsider the travel restrictions imposed on senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

GSG