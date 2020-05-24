Duterte urges Muslims to be ‘agents of change’ as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipino Muslims to be “agents of change” and to “be the best living examples of what is best in Islamic faith” as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr or the end of Ramadan on Sunday.

“As you celebrate the Breaking of the Fast, may the clarity of the thought and wisdom that you have attained from this undertaking inspire you to be the living examples of what is best in the Islamic faith,” he said in a message.

He also urged them to “remain committed in breaking down barriers that divide and further estrange us from one another.”

Duterte also wished Filipino Muslims a “solemn and blessed occasion.”

“It is likewise my hope that your time in prayer has nourished your inner strength and fortitude to stay true to the inherent goodness of humanity as we shun the evils that permeate our society,” he said.

Malacañang last week issued Proclamation No. 944, declaring May 25 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

