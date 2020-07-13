Duterte visits soldiers in Sulu

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday met with troops and visited wounded soldiers in Jolo, Sulu, Malacañang said.

“I confirm that PRRD had just left Jolo, Sulu where he addressed the troops and visited wounded soldiers,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday in a message to reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roque did not disclose further details on the President’s visit, as of this writing.

Presidential Communications Operations Office undersecretary Rocky Ignacio said the President’s speech in Jolo, Sulu will air Tuesday at 8 a.m.

FEATURED STORIES

Duterte’s visit to Jolo, Sulu came two weeks after four soldiers there were gunned down by police officers on June 29.

A few days after the incident, Duterte went to Zamboanga City and assured justice for the slain soldiers.

The President also appealed for “calm” and “understanding” between the military and the police as he implored the security forces to wait for the result of the incident’s investigation.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ