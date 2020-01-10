Duterte vows to correct all gov’t contracts before stepping down

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to “correct” all contracts entered into by the government before he steps down from office in 2022 amid his administration’s tiff with Manila Water and Maynilad over the alleged “onerous” water concession agreements.

“All contracts that are prejudicial to the Filipino people will be corrected. ‘Yan ang maaasahan mo (you can expect that), within the limited time left for me in office,” Duterte said in an interview over ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol.

