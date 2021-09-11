Duterte vows to resign anew as he defends Yang, Pharmally

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte insisted on Saturday that the government’s procurement of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) supplies was “legal,” as he defended his former economic adviser Michael Yang against a Senate inquiry into the alleged questionable purchase of medical supplies

from a pharmaceutical company during the pandemic.

In a taped public address aired on Saturday morning, Duterte reiterated he would resign if it was proven that there was corruption in Yang’s transactions with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

“I made this guarantee these transactions are legal, there is no wrongdoing, there is no crime involved here, that I am willing to resign kung may corruption (if there is corruption there). Iyan ang binigay ko (I will give it to them), I will do it kung may makita sila (if they found something wrong there),” Duterte said.

“Ora mismo bababa ako. CoA na nagsabi na walang anomalya sa disbursements at delivery ng items. Ano ba ang gusto ma-illicit? Ano ba ang inyong gusto ( Immediately, I will step down. CoA [Commission on Audit] already said there is no anomaly in the disbursements and delivery of items. What do you want to declare as illicit? What do you want)?” he added.

Duterte then slammed the Senate blue ribbon committee, which is investigating the procurement of allegedly overpriced personal protective equipment (PPE) by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) on behalf of the Department of Health (DoH) in 2020.

Senators have questioned Pharmally, one of the suppliers, for bagging over P8.6 billion worth of contracts in 2020 despite being only several months old and having just P625,000 in paid-up capital.



“Ang agenda ng (The agenda of the) blue ribbon committee [is] motu propio investigation. The senators kept looking for the technical and financial requirements of Pharmally. Wala naman akong pakialam diyan (I don’t care about it). Pharmally is really a Pharmally corporation sa (in) Singapore. Doon ‘yan nag-provide (That is where it provides),” Duterte said.

“What is clear is that there was a contract, there was delivery, kumpleto ang lahat ng specifications at quality, quantity and all. Tapos after delivery bago pa nagbayad ang Pilipinas (What is clear is there was a contract, there was delivery, specifications are complete. The Philippines paid after the delivery),” he added.

The President also defended Yang,whose name floated in a Senate investigation after an Radio Television Malacañang video was played showing the Chinese businessman and officials of Pharmally meeting Duterte in Davao in 2017.

Yang, a Chinese citizen who has been doing business in Davao City, made headlines due to his alleged ties to Pharmally – the government’s biggest provider of medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis.

The firm has recently been in the limelight of congressional hearings as lawmakers questioned the government’s purchase of allegedly overpriced face masks, testing kits, and personal protective equipment.

Duterte, however, said it is normal for a businessman like Yang to be interested in various biddings.

“Itong si Michael Yang for the last 20 years negosyante ng Davao. Siya ‘yung inutusan ko initially noon when I made contacts with Chinese. Siyempre may negosyo nakikisali. Eh negosyante e. Ano magawa mo (This Michael Yang is a businessman in Davao for the last 20 years. He is the one I initially asked when I made contacts with Chinese. Of course he has a business. He’s a businessman. What can you do)?” he said.

The President also tagged Congress as “maldito” (bratty) for launching an investigation against the DoH’s Covid-19 funds spending and the overpriced medical goods.

He said that even CoA chairman Michael Aguinaldo said that the audit observation is focused on the medical goods’ inventory management and not on the overpricing issue.

“They started first with the unspent billions. Tapos sabi nila walang nakuha kasi nga unspent (Then they said they could not get anything because the funds were unspent). But they are asking si Duque kung bakit hanggang ngayon ‘di nagastos. You do not run the DoH by legislation. ‘Yun ang problema sa kanila Duque why the funds were not spent. You do not run the DoH by legislation. That is their problem),” Duterte said, referring to Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd.

“Don’t listen to Congress. They are bullshit. Pang-istorbo lang ‘yang yawa na ‘yan (Their complaints are just a disturbance),” he added.