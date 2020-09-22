Duterte vows to uphold human rights, hits anti-govt ‘interest groups’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte vowed that the Philippines would continue to protect the rights of its people as he took a swipe at “interest groups” seeking “to discredit the functioning institutions and mechanisms of a democratic country and a popularly elected government”.

Duterte renewed this commitment during his speech at a high-level general debate at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly aired early Wednesday.

“The Philippines will continue to protect the human rights of its people, especially from the scourge of illegal drugs, criminality, and terrorism,” said Duterte, whose brutal crackdown on illegal drugs has drawn widespread criticisms locally and internationally.

The President made the statement as he slammed “interest groups” that “have weaponized human rights; some well-meaning, others ill-intentioned.”

“They attempt to discredit the functioning institutions and mechanisms of a democratic country and a popularly elected government which in its last two years, still enjoy the same widespread approval and support,” Duterte said.

“These detractors pass themselves off as human rights advocates while preying on the most vulnerable humans; even using children as soldiers or human shields in encounters. Even schools are not spared from their malevolence and anti-government propaganda. They hide their misdeeds under the blanket of human rights but the blood oozes through,” he added.

To move forward, Duterte stressed that “open dialogue and constructive engagement with the United Nations is the key.”

“But these must be done in full respect of the principles of objectivity, noninterference, non-selectivity and genuine dialogue. These are the fundamental bases for productive international cooperation on human rights,” he said.