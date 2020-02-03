Duterte vows transparency in nCoV gov’t response

MANILA, Philippines — Following an emergency meeting over the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday assured the public would be informed of any developments, as the lives of people were at stake.

“This, I can assure you. This government is never going to hide anything,” Duterte said Monday in a press briefing in Malacañang.

“If it says you’re going to die tomorrow because of this [2019-]nCoV — it’s a contagion all over — we will tell you that. If it would cost you lives, we will not hide that. Why should we?” Duterte added.

“It is a reality – whether you admit it or not, you have to bury the dead. So what is there to hide? It is not a treasure. It’s not something of value to us. It does not contribute to national growth. Why should we hide? Why should we hide it from the press?” he further said.

Duterte had an emergency meeting with some of the top government officials to discuss the measures over the deadly virus.

Fatalities over the deadly virus have already climbed to over 360, while more than 17,000 have already been infected.

Meanwhile, China has also earlier vowed transparency about the matters of the novel coronavirus, Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

READ: Locsin says China vowed to keep coronavirus matters transparent

