Duterte wants drugs, corruption tainted cops out

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte wants a “purge” done within the police ranks to get rid of policeman tainted with corruption and drugs.

“I need to purge the PNP (Philippine National Police)…I want those tainted or those who have records on drugs out,” Duterte said in an interview over ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol when asked what’s taking him long in appointing his next police chief.

“We’ll have an investigation but those tainted with corruption and especially drugs, tanggal talaga (out of service),” he added.

Duterte earlier admitted that he has yet to choose a new PNP chief because he wanted Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to ensure that the police force is corrupt-free before he names its new head.

“I have given Secretary Año the blanket authority to get rid of corruption,” Duterte said in a recent media interview in Malacañang.

“And it is on his shoulder the future of how the police would behave in the coming years — na kay Año ‘yan (it’s Año’s responsibility),” he added.