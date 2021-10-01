Duterte wants shorter quarantine for incoming travelers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday called on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to implement shorter quarantine period for incoming travelers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), citing costs associated with quarantine accommodations at hotels.

In his pre-recorded public address, Duterte said the current period of 10 to 14 days should be cut down to seven days, since it would only take that long for symptoms to manifest.

“If you can talk to the Task Force, is it really demanded of the moment? And is it really a compelling thing that you complete the 10-day detention?” the President said.

“When this thing Covid came in, they were talking about the incubation period of about seven days lang (only). I may be wrong, I may have misheard pero kung totoo yan, 7 days na lang para kasi kung magpasok yan, it will manifest sa katawan mo within seven days (but if it's true, reduce the quarantine period to seven days because if it enters your body, the virus will manifest in your body within seven days),” he added.

The President said the existing quarantine has burdened the government, which must pay the hotels used as quarantine facilities.

“Pati 'yung utang natin. Kasi 'yung mga hotel na ginagamit natin, maganda. Manila Hotel, Diamond Hotel. Hindi ito basta-basta (Also our debts are adding up, because we are using upscale hotels. Manila Hotel, Diamond Hotel are not just cheap),” he said.

In the same meeting with the President, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said rules were being finalized to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people to five to seven days.