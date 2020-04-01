Duterte warns left vs challenging gov’t amid COVID-19 crisis: I will order you shot

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night warned leftist groups not to “challenge” the government amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, saying that he would not hesitate to have them shot.

“Huwag kayong mag gawa ng kalokohan at mag-riot-riot diyan because I will order you detained at bibitawan ko kayo pagkatapos na wala na itong COVID-19,” Duterte said in a taped speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Huwag ninyong subukan ang Pilipino. Do not try to test it. Alam mo we are ready for you. Gulo o barilan o patayan, I will not hesitate my soldiers to shoot you. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you,” he added.

And if they created trouble and put uniformed personnel in danger, the President said he will give the police the right to “shoot them dead.”

FEATURED STORIES

“My orders are sa pulis pati military, pati mga barangay na pagka ginulo at nagkaroon ng okasyon na lumaban at ang buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin, shoot them dead,” he said.

Duterte issued the warning after 20 protesters demanding food and other assistance were arrested in Quezon City for staging a rally without a permit amid the month-long Luzon lockdown.

According to reports, around 100 people from the urban poor community in Barangay Pag-asa flocked to the side of Edsa on Wednesday morning.

A police dispersal of the protest resulted in the arrests of 14 men and 6 women.

After the protest, urban poor group Kadamay, which has members in the community, said that the arrest of the residents showed a gross lack of social services and compassion to those greatly affected by the lockdown.

Duterte placed the entire Luzon under a month-long lockdown on March 16, forcing about half of the country’s population to observe home quarantine. His directive comes just two days after a botched attempt to restrict the movement of people living and working in Metro Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ