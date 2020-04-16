Duterte warns of ‘martial law-like’ lockdown to curb rise in ECQ violators

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday warned the public he would order the military and police to enforce the strict quarantine measures “like martial law” as violators of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) continue to rise.

The President made the appeal as he asked for the public’s discipline while the government is fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I’m just asking for your disiplina. Kasi pag ayaw ninyo, ayaw ninyong maniwala, magtake-over ang military pati ang pulis. I’m ordering them now to be ready. Sila na. Parang martial law na rin. Mamili kayo,” Duterte said in a televised address.

(I’m asking for your discipline. If you don’t want to, you don’t want to believe, the military and police will take over. I’m ordering them now to be ready. It will be them. It’s like martial law. You choose.)

“Di tayo kaibigan, di tayo kapartido, ayaw niyo sa akin edi okay lang. Pero ngayon, ano mang partido mo, o ano mang kulay mo, sumunod ka kasi pag hindi ang kaharap mo sunod ang militar pati ang pulis,” he added.

(We’re not friends, we’re not partymates, you don’t like me, it’s OK. But now, whatever your party is, or whatever your color is, you have to obey or less you will face the military and the police.)

Malacañang earlier said the government is considering a “total lockdown” should violators of the enhanced community quarantine persist.

Over 100,000 people have violated protocols of the Luzon-wide quarantine, authorities earlier said.

The Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said it is already discussing the government’s gameplan when the Luzon-wide lockdown lapses.

As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded 5,660 cases of COVID-19, with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries.

