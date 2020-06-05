Duterte warns public vs online scams amid Covid-19 pandemic

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte warned the public against online scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

In his public address aired over state-run PTV4 on Friday morning, Duterte urged Filipinos to be more careful in their transactions since there were many dishonest online sellers.

“Do not go for that kind of s**t ‘yung magbili-bili kayo online, mask, tapos ka-text ninyo [na seller] is from Pampanga, from Abra. Saan man sila magkuha ng mask doon? Wala nga sa Maynila (Do not go for that kind of s**t where the seller you’re texting with could be in Pampanga or Abra province. Where will they get masks there? There are no masks even in Manila),” Duterte said.

“Dito kayo sa Maynila, sa mga holdaper, puwede pa. Puwede kayong bumili, mayroon pa yang p******** stock [ng mask] iyang mga animal na iyan (Buy instead from the robbers here in Manila. Those animals have a stock of masks),” he added.

The President advised consumers to inspect the face masks they ordered first before handing out payment.

“Do not fall for that thing na online-online. It has never been perfected and all of the scams that man could think of, that they can perpetrate on the innocent public, pinag-aaralan nila ‘yan (they are studying that),” he said.

Duterte said scammers “take advantage of the misery of people” and should be “dumped into the Pasig River.”