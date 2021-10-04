Duterte warns vs meddling in polls

President Rodrigo Duterte warned his friends not to peddle influence and his enemies no to meddle with the coming elections.

He vowed to ensure that the people's right to choose the country's leaders will be upheld and that he will disarm and send to jail any group or personality who will sow violence during the May 2022 polls.

He particularly called out the New People's Army (NPA) whom he called “political warlords.”

“I will not allow fraud, especially those warlords with arms. 'Pag ganu'n gawin mo, pati kayong mga NPA, huwag kayong makisali (If that's what you'll do, including you, the NPA, do not meddle). You're fighting for a cause that is a losing one,” the President said during his weekly “Talk to The People” public briefing on Monday night.

“Gusto ko, bago ako umalis, makatikim naman ang Filipino ng malinis na eleksyon, especially Mindanao (What I want, before I leave, is for Filipinos to have a taste of a clean election especially in Mindanao). I am appealing to the leaders, to all the tribes,” he added.

Duterte, who announced his “retirement from politics” over the weekend, said he will keep a close watch on government when he becomes a private citizen.

“Ako paalis na, I am warning everybody, kasama ko sa partido o hindi. Itong eleksyon na ito, huwag kang magkamali kasi andiyan pa ako (I'm on my way out. I am warning everybody, partymate or not. This election, don't do anything wrong because I'd still be around),” he concluded.