Duterte ‘willing’ to be summoned in hearings on bills vs red tape, corruption

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to be summoned in congressional hearings that would tackle bills seeking to cut red tape and corruption, according to his long-time aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go told reporters that the chief executive met with leaders of Congress Wednesday night to discuss anti-red tape and anti-corruption measures.

Among those who met with the chief executive were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

“Willing [si President Duterte] patawag as resource person if kailangan,” Go said in a Viber message.

(He’s willing to be called on as resource person if needed.)

“Sabi nga [ni President Duterte] ipa-summon siya. Sabi ni [Senate President] ‘wag naman summon. Invite lang as resource person,” he added.

(He [President Duterte] said he should be summoned. But [Senate President] said not ‘summon’, but ‘invited’ as resource person.)

Duterte has repeatedly expressed frustration over red tape and corruption in government.

