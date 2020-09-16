Trending Now

Duterte ‘willing’ to be summoned in hearings on bills vs red tape, corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with leaders of Congress on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) to discuss anti-red tape and anti-corruption measures. Photos courtesy of Sen. Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to be summoned in congressional hearings that would tackle bills seeking to cut red tape and corruption, according to his long-time aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go told reporters that the chief executive met with leaders of Congress Wednesday night to discuss anti-red tape and anti-corruption measures.

Among those who met with the chief executive were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

“Willing [si President Duterte] patawag as resource person if kailangan,” Go said in a Viber message.

(He’s willing to be called on as resource person if needed.)

“Sabi nga [ni President Duterte] ipa-summon siya. Sabi ni [Senate President] ‘wag naman summon. Invite lang as resource person,” he added.

(He [President Duterte] said he should be summoned. But [Senate President] said not ‘summon’, but ‘invited’ as resource person.)

Duterte has repeatedly expressed frustration over red tape and corruption in government.

