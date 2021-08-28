Duterte, Xi renew vow to boost PH-China ties in phone call

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping have renewed their commitment to boost the cooperation and friendship between the Philippines and China to ensure their recovery from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The two leaders made the commitment during their “warm, open and productive” telephone conversation, initiated by China, Malacañang said in a statement.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China reaffirmed once again the importance of the enduring friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation between the Philippines and China, in a telesummit held on 27 August 2021,” the Palace said.

During the phone conversation, Duterte told Xi about Manila’s resolve to strengthen its bilateral ties with Beijing, particularly in trade and investment and infrastructure development, according to Malacañang.

Xi, in turn, assured Duterte that China would continue to foster a “principled friendship” with the Philippines, as well as strengthen the two countries’ comprehensive partnership, according to Malacañang.

Duterte emphasized the need for enhanced economic cooperation to hasten the two countries’ post-pandemic recovery and expressed hope for increased Chinese investments in key sectors, such as agriculture, fisheries, information and communications technology, and science and technology.