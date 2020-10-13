Duterte Youth Partylist Rep. Ducielle Cardema takes oath as House member

MANILA, Philippines — Ducielle Cardema has taken her oath as the representative of the controversial Duterte Youth Partylist to Congress.

Ducielle’s oath was administered by newly installed Speaker Lord Allan Velasco during Tuesday’s special session for the deliberations on the proposed 2021 budget.

During her oath-taking, Ducielle was accompanied by her husband Ronald, who was supposed to be the first nominee of the partylist.

Earlier in the session, Ducielle was included in the House’s roll call, which raised questions since she has yet to take her oath as an official representative of the partylist to Congress.

In the 2019 elections, Duterte Youth won one seat in Congress, but it has yet to have a representative in the House since several resolutions were challenging the validity of its nominees and party registration.

The Comelec 1st Division has canceled Ronald’s nomination as Duterte Youth’s 1st nominee as the 34-year-old was deemed ineligible to be a youth representative.

However, Comelec en banc accepted Ronald’s bid to withdraw his nomination, clearing the way for Duterte Youth’s substitute nominees to assume a seat in the House—including Ducielle.

Poll watchdog Kontra Daya earlier said officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) might be held accountable for enabling Cardema’s proclamation as a nominee of the partylist. [ac]

