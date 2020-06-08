Duterte’s 11th weekly report to Congress on use of additional powers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday submitted to Congress his 11th report on the use of his additional powers to address the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

As mandated by the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the President is to report all acts performed in relation to the government’s efforts against the health crisis.

The President’s report came even as some senators said that the Bayanihan law was scheduled to expire on June 5 when both chambers of Congress adjourned the session.

Malacañang, however, said the law will remain effective until June 25 due to its sunset provision.

Duterte submitted his report a week after Metro Manila and other areas were placed to a more relaxed lockdown or general community quarantine (GCQ).

In his previous report, the President said 98 percent of beneficiaries have received cash aid amounting to P99.3 billion.

Nearly three million workers received aid from the Social Security System (SSS).

Below is a copy of the President’s report made public Monday night by Malacañang:

