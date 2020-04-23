Duterte’s Ramadan message: Peace, unity amid adversity, challenges

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte hopes the holy month of Ramadan would foster peace amid adversity and challenges.

In his message, Duterte said he joins Muslim Filipinos “as they embark on a spiritual journey of reflection and contemplation.”

“Let this occasion give us peace amidst the adversity and challenges we face each day,” he said.

“As you embody the religious insights and epiphanies you have gleaned from this undertaking, may you be moved to advance your collective resolve to eschew misguided ideologies so that we may achieve a truly progressive and inclusive society,” he added.

The President also wished that the revelations of Allah inspire the Muslim community “to further lead a life of purity and charity.”

“I likewise hope that your devotion and sacrifices will reaffirm your commitment to foster unity and solidarity among your fellowmen regardless of faith or creed,” he said.

The month-long Ramadan of the Muslim faithful begins on Friday, April 24.

Ramadan is observed on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk, pray and give alms.