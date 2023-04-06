Dymax Reveals MD® 1045-M Multipurpose Adhesive for Prefilled Syringes and Injection Devices

UV/LED Curable Material Exhibits Very Low Extractables

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dymax , a leading manufacturer of rapid-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to announce the release of 1045-M adhesive, the newest product in its renowned line of MD® light-curable materials for medical device assembly.

The product is designed to bond the glass, SS, ABS, and PC substrates used to assemble prefilled syringes, single-use devices, and auto, pen, and wearable injectors, MD® 1045-M adhesive is formulated to solve the challenges associated with needle orientation, material overflow, and long cure times of other technologies.

The low extractables material passes ISO 10993 cytotoxicity testing and meets essential biocompatibility standards for medical device applications. It is intended to help manufacturers increase productivity, reduce processing times, and exceed critical pull force and quality requirements.

Dymax MD® 1045-M is one-part, solvent-free, and 100% solids for an eco-friendly alternative to solvent-based adhesives. In addition, the product’s low 475 centipoise viscosity flows easily onto components in 10 seconds versus the current 30+ second standard. The material also cures tack-free with UV/Broad Spectrum light and is LED-curable at 365 nm in 5 seconds for faster, environmentally friendly processing.

This low-shrinkage adhesive exhibits a glass-like cure surface, resists yellowing, and withstands autoclave cleaning and Gamma and ETO sterilization methods.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical devices, and consumer and automotive electronics.