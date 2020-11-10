DYXnet Group Wins the Asia Pacific Zero Outage Supplier Award 2019 from T-SystemsDYXnet-Group-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – DYXnet Group (“DYXnet” or the “Group”), a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater, is proud to announce as the winner of the Asia Pacific Zero Outage Supplier Award 2019 from T-Systems with its outstanding performance of the secured, stable and comprehensive enterprise network solutions.

T-Systems, a business unit of Deutsche Telekom, is committed to a Zero Outage strategy and has implemented a quality assurance program since 2011 with an objective to help enterprises minimize downtime and maximize business continuity. The Zero Outage Supplier Award is the prestigious industry award which recognizes key providers that demonstrating their pledge to enhance quality and customer satisfaction.

DYXnet has been providing T-Systems with quality network solutions including stable network delivery, operations and monitoring for more than 10 years. This award is a further acknowledgement of its quality works and recognizes the group’s strong growth as well as continued efforts to bring disruptive benefits to its corporate customers.

Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet, said “We are honored to stand out and be the award winner in the Greater China region this year. We believe this award is extremely significant to highlight the group’s effort in our quality standards based on the operational excellence, security and stability of the network systems as well as our capabilities in serving international markets.”

He added, “the Group has worked seamlessly with T-Systems for many years in serving their customers with world-class ICT services. We both value this strategic business partnership and treasure it as an important part in our respective business unit. We are committed to providing our business partners and also our customers more comprehensive and quality solutions from pre-sales, technical support and after-sales services.”

This award mirrors the fact that a reliable network service provider is the foundation for successful digital transformation. Ensuring the quality in ICT requires countless components working seamlessly together at all times and being consistently maintained. DYXnet, as a leading network service provider in Greater China for over 20 years and has been partnering with international telecom operators closely, spares no effort in achieving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. In addition to the quality enterprise network services, it also delivers diversified and best-in-class cloud solutions including data center services, video conferencing solutions and security services, etc.