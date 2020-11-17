DYXnet has been further recognized with “SD-WAN Ready” certification for its exceptional total SD-WAN solutionsPicture1.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2020 – DYXnet Group (“DYXnet” or the “Group”), a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, has been awarded the “SD-WAN Ready” certificate under the test program initiated by the Committee on SDN/NFV/AI Standards and Industry Promotion (CCSA TC610) for its outstanding SD-WAN total solutions. Having gone through multi-dimensional testing on technical capacity, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions have been proven to have met the core application and common needs as required by various industries, which in turn provides a blueprint for the innovation and all-round development of the SD-WAN industry ecosystem.

The “SD-WAN Ready” test, being one of the most authoritative SD-WAN standards and certification programs developed by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and CCSA TC610, aims to promote the steady development of the SD-WAN industry through the standardization and normalization of SD-WAN products and services.

Based on the “SD-WAN Service Test Specification”, verifications were made on functions including automatic deployment, change of overlay topology, application recognition, duality of data link, data link quality test, load balancing, strategic allocation, operations management, dynamic routing, safety strategies, URL filtering, tunnel security and isolation, reliability of equipment, data link and controller, etc. Not only does the test serve as a good example for the future development of SD-WAN solutions, it also again proves that DYXnet’s ability in meeting the SD-WAN’s industrial standards and technical norms.

With more than 20 years of solid experience, DYXnet Group has won the trust of over 1,700 corporate clients across different industries including manufacturing, retail, ICT, logistics and pharmaceutical with its quality, reliable, and scalable network services. Partnering with the industry leader VMware in Greater China region, DYXnet’s SD-WAN solutions, supported by the Group’s strong backbone network and quality services, offers clients the total network solutions with enhanced service capacity. The Group’s zero-touch deployment and centralized management platform, coupled with stable application performance and enhanced bandwidth utilization, provides its clients with a network with higher stability, flexibility, security, manageability and simplicity and therefore helps improve clients’ overall operational efficiency.

Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet said: “Not only does the passing of the authoritative “SD-WAN Ready” test serve as a due recognition to the quality of our SD-WAN total solutions, it also drives us to further enhance our product and solutions to uphold our commitment in providing clients with comprehensive network services. We are more than happy to provide full support to the research and formulation of SD-WAN service standards and work in junction to promote a more mature development of the SD-WAN industry.

Being the first official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance (CDTIA) and also one of the first SD-WAN Service Standard Drafting Units of CCSA, DYXnet always strives to expand its service offerings including MPLS and SD-WAN network solutions, internet access, data centre, network security solutions and is further extending its service coverage to cloud solutions so as to provide its global corporate clients with diversified and comprehensive solutions.