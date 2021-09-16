DYXnet Spares No Effort to Fulfill Its Corporate Social Responsibility by Donating Social Enterprise Mooncakes to The Elderly Served by Tung Wah Group of HospitalsDYX2.jpg

DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience. As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated its New Retailing Unit with DYXnet in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.

DYXnet has empowered enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations and is committed to provide solutions for our customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services.

We strive to strengthen our dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, we are also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

