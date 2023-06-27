DYXnet’s SASE Solution Wins Bronze Stevie® Award 2023 for Innovation in Digital Transformationimage-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – DYXnet, the wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation – Telecommunications Industries in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The awarded solution, DYXnet SASE, is a cloud-native network and security solution to safeguard distributed workforce, which has ensured seamless operations for enterprises during the pandemic, and cope with the trend of cloud adoption in the modern business world. The awards ceremony is being held virtually today (27 June).

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for global achievement for 21 years. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges. DYXnet won the award among over 800 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region this year. This is the second time DYXnet has received the coveted award since the first was awarded in 2021 for its outstanding MPLS & SD-WAN hybrid network solution.

The awarded solution, DYXnet SASE, combines network and security functions to safeguard businesses from malicious attacks and data breaches while optimising network capabilities in a cost-effective manner, unleashing productivity anywhere, anytime. This solution has met the urgent need for secure connectivity for companies that adopt a hybrid working model during the pandemic. Moreover, it also responds to the needs of modern distributed organisations, coping with the trend of enterprises moving towards cloud digital transformation.

“We are honoured to be recognised by one of the world’s premier business awards,” said Joe Sze, Group Director, Product and Service Management of DYXnet. “DYXnet SASE solution combines network and security, two complex domains of expertise. We offer a unique advantage to customers by providing them with superior network connectivity, coupled with partners from top-notch brands in cybersecurity. Our flexible and customer-centric services cater to the specific needs of cloud-first enterprises, modernising their network infrastructure and security measures, ultimately unlocking the true value of digital transformation.”

In addition to the international accolade, DYXnet has also received local recognition from a prominent business award in Hong Kong this year. In April, DYXnet won the “Most Outstanding Digital Transformation Service Award of the Year” at the HKCT Business Awards 2023, organised by the Hong Kong Commercial Times. As a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, DYXnet has cultivated in the industry for over 20 years and is dedicated to providing best-in-class global connectivity and ICT solutions for enterprise customers in the regions, including enterprise network services such as MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud services, data center services, and cybersecurity solutions, and gradually extends its service portfolio to meet the growing market demand of enterprise customers, striving to become the trusted partner in their digital transformation journey.

For more information about the awarded solution, please visit https://www.dyxnet.com/hk/secure-access-service-edge-sase.

Hashtag: #DYXnet

