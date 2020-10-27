DZ Deathrays Announce New Album ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, Share Lead Single

Aussie noise-punks DZ Deathrays have announced their new album Positive Rising: Part 2 will arrive mid-next year – Friday, 9th July specifically.

The new album – the band’s fifth – will follow up 2019’s Positive Rising: Part 1. While DZ headed to Los Angeles to record Positive Rising: Part 1, the band headed home to record its second instalment late last year alongside producer Miro Mackie.

The 11-track album includes a collaboration with Ecca Vandal titled ‘Fear the Anchor’, and closes out the two-album saga with the title track ‘Positive Rising’.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have dropped the album’s lead single ‘Fired Up’, a characteristically fuzzed-out burst of big, anthemic rock from the trio.

According to drummer Simon Ridley, it was one of the more challenging songs to complete on the record, going through over a dozen incarnations before the band’s Shane Parsons “just turned [the song] into a big stadium-rocking-Bruce Springsteen-style-anthem and I guess that’s when we knew what we were dealing with.”

‘Fired Up’ arrives alongside a surreal animated video, with trippy visuals directed by Thomas Rawle. Check that out below.

