DZ Deathrays Announce New Album ‘R.I.F.F.’ and Share New Single

DZ Deathrays have announced their sixth album. R.I.F.F. will arrive on Friday, 2nd June, following up 2019’s Positive Rising: Part 1 and 2021’s Positive Rising: Part 2. To coincide, the band have shared new single ‘Tuff Luck’, a characteristically fuzzed-out ripper. It arrives alongside a Phoebe Faye-directed video that sees the trio on a progressively trippier night out in Brisbane.

“I’ve always been the type of musician who loves to jam as many ideas into a song as possible but on this one, I wanted to challenge myself and focus on one bassline and work as many lyric ideas around that one idea as possible,” the band’s Shane Parsons says. “It’s weird you can have fun saying that we have royally fucked up. The drums in this song are some of the best on the album, chopped it up alongside samples and treated them with different effects depending on where they came from.”

DZ Deathrays – ‘Tuff Luck’

[embedded content]

In a statement, the band said they took a different approach when recording their upcoming sixth album, using multiple studios and bedrooms between Brisbane and Sydney. “We really took our time with this album, reworking songs along the way making it the longest recording process we have ever done, close to 2 years.

“What it’s ended up as is one of our most raucous and fun records yet revisiting some of the flavours of Bloody Lovely whilst adding a new style of production for us,” they continued. “These songs are ready for the stage and feel good with the volume up. All under the band’s mantra of why we do this.”

‘Tuff Luck’ is the third single DZ Deathrays have shared from R.I.F.F., following last year’s ‘Paranoid’ and ‘King B’ in February. They’ll hit the road next month, supporting Regurgitator on the band 25th anniversary tour for 1997 album Unit. Find details here.

