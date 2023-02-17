DZ Deathrays Shake Things Up On Surprising New Single ‘King B’

DZ Deathrays execute a sonic left-turn on their new single ‘King B’. The rock opera-style track switches gears between synths, acoustic guitars, piano and one of the heaviest riffs of the band’s catalogue to date.

In a statement, DZ guitarist and vocalist Shane Parsons explained that the song grew out of a single riff. “‘King B’ was a riff that Lachlan [Ewbank, guitarist] sent me that has been manipulated to fit in some chords that I put together,” he said.

DZ Deathrays – ‘King B’

[embedded content]

Parsons continued: “We did about 17 versions of the demo before landing on this arrangement. I wanted a party song, I wanted a track that was about getting people together and feeling the energy of that. Then one day it all came flowing to me about 10 minutes. ‘King B’ was the name of the riff and well, we celebrate it. “

‘King B’ comes with a sci-fi inspired music video, directed by Phoebe Faye, in which the Brisbane trio lay waste to a room while fending off some mysterious men in lab coats.

Parsons called ‘King B’ “one of the biggest departures for DZ,” which is exemplified by the song’s unexpected use of texture and dynamics. “Starting a song with big synths and acoustic guitars, then dropping into one of the biggest riffs we have written to date, quickly deviating to more grinding synths, then a piano section then it’s riff to the end. Quite the adventure,” said Parsons.

