DZMM suspends operations after workers’ exposure to 2 PUIs for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Some employees of radio station DZMM will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after being exposed to two persons under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Because of this, all programs of DZMM have been temporarily suspended, the radio station said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As of now, all employees in the studio and in the DZMM facility have been sent home for a scheduled disinfection [at the station]. The employees who have not been exposed will continue to work from home,” the statement said in Filipino.

For now, DZMM added, shows of the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) would be shown over DZMM Teleradyo.

As of Wednesday, the country’s COVID-10 patients, have soared to 2,311, of whom  96 have died and 50 have recovered.

