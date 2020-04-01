DZMM suspends operations after workers’ exposure to 2 PUIs for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Some employees of radio station DZMM will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after being exposed to two persons under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Because of this, all programs of DZMM have been temporarily suspended, the radio station said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As of now, all employees in the studio and in the DZMM facility have been sent home for a scheduled disinfection [at the station]. The employees who have not been exposed will continue to work from home,” the statement said in Filipino.

Narito ang pahayag ng DZMM ukol sa suspensyon ng mga programa nito simula alas-10 ng gabi ngayong Miyerkoles, Abril 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/omTtMDSTAx FEATURED STORIES — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) April 1, 2020

For now, DZMM added, shows of the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) would be shown over DZMM Teleradyo.

As of Wednesday, the country’s COVID-10 patients, have soared to 2,311, of whom 96 have died and 50 have recovered.

