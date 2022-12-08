E-commerce revolution with WhaleBoost in Sri LankaWhaleBoost

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – Current Asia e-commerce giant WhaleBoost had just announced the expansion of its cross-border e-commerce platform this month, targeting Sri Lanka as its next market.

WhaleBoost has made it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs by creating online market spaces that serve as products advertisement to reach out for a wider customer base with their existing businesses.

“With this operation, we want to help recover the economy of Sri Lanka from the financial crisis” says Mason Brown, CEO of WhaleBoost. “Be it a smartphone in Sri Lanka, a laptop in Sri Lanka, everyone will have the opportunity to earn anytime and anywhere.”

The move will mark the biggest push abroad for WhaleBoost, which was founded in 2020 and broke the dominance of typical e-commerce advertising with rock-bottom pricing and a group buying model that encourages users to join the platform to provide enormous amount advertising and marketing services in-line with their partnership merchants from various e-commerce platform.

In Early 2020, WhaleBoost was established as a global e-Commerce marketing platform in order to meet the merchant service needs of online sellers who operate businesses on various platform to sell products. Mason Brown, founder of WhaleBoost has oversees the opportunity and came out with the marketing platform, WhaleBoost with the concept of connecting both merchants and platform users to replace the typical advertising method, which greatly improve the efficiency while greatly reducing the cost, creating a win-win situation for both parties.

An innovative and lively e-commerce atmosphere is what WhaleBoost aims to build.

CEO Mason Brown once commented: “At WhaleBoost, we want to focus on creating more innovative and powerful ways for businesses. To those who tend to join the global e-commerce markets, not just B2B or B2C but also in advertising field, WhaleBoost is here to make all the impossible become possible”.

In the near future, the platform expects to grow the e-Commerce platform model and make the platform accessible to more countries in addition to integrate and cooperating with more merchants from other well-known e-commerce platform globally. WhaleBoost is aiming to change and customize the way of advertising in the e-commerce markets to help both merchants and users to gain more opportunities to work their way to a higher earning.

Website : https://whaleboostglobal.com

Hashtag: #WhaleBoost

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.