E-Gilas Pilipinas completes sweet sweep

E-GILAS Pilipinas ended its five-game campaign perfectly in the 2020 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Esports Open, sweeping Indonesia with a lopsided 71-35 victory in the last game on Sunday evening.

Unlike in the first four games, E-Gilas Pilipinas was unable to build a commanding lead early on in the game, as it was only able to establish a 22-16 cushion after the first half. But the Filipino gamers went hot in the third period, unleashing a backbreaking 24-7 run that ballooned their lead to 46-23 before the fourth quarter.

The Philippine team remained unthreatened from thereon and even took a 71-32 lead in the final frame to stay undefeated in the regional conference.

“Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) salamat po sa tiwala na ma-represent namin ang Pilipinas, hindi po namin kayo bibiguin sa lahat ng opportunity na bibigay n’yo sa amin,” posted E-Gilas Pilipinas head coach Nite Alparas on his Facebook account.

“I’m [very] proud of my boys Philippe, Rial, Custer, Clark, Rocky, Aljon, Al, Arnie and Jhayvee. Lahat ng pinaghirapan natin, lahat ng dugo’t pawis, pati mga pagtatalo natin, sulit! At syempre, sa mga Pilipino na sumuporta, sana napasaya namin kayo kahit na may pinagdadaanan tayong pandemic.”

Rial Polog Jr. scattered nine of his 25 points, highlighted by three triples in the third period. Custer Galas added 17 points, and Aljun Cruzin made 15 points also for the Filipinos, who averaged a winning margin of 30.8 points over Indonesia across five games.

Last Saturday night, E-Gilas Pilipinas already had the Southeast Asia conference crown in the bag with its 79-44 victory in game 4, the team’s fourth straight win. They dominated game 3 with 66-34 points also last Saturday. Previously, they owned game 1 with 56-29 points and game 2 with 64-30 points last Friday night.

The virtual tournament was under the NBA 2K’s Pro-Am mode, wherein each player was allowed to control a single character on the court just as in a real-life game of basketball. Players are required by the FIBA to have a minimum of 95-percent skills rating.