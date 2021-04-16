e-Gle’s 4th-Generation Air-cooled In-wheel Motor System Receives GB/T18488 Certification for Chinese Motor Standard

KAWASAKI, Japan, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — e-Gle Co., Ltd., a developer of in-wheel motors for electric vehicles led by EV pioneer Hiroshi Shimizu, has received GB/T18488 certification for its motor system for electric vehicles in China.

Please refer to the picture for the motor appearance.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105585/202104143667/_prw_PI1fl_I3Z8ZpZD.jpg

The electric vehicle market is undergoing rapid changes due to the growth of China, a significant market, from the second half of 2020. For effective commercialization of its motor system under these circumstances, e-Gle has decided to aim for certification with a prototype motor made in Japan and conducted tests at the Shanghai Test Center (National Quality Control Inspection Center for Automotive Products) to obtain national certification.

The current mainstream of electric vehicle motors is the onboard type. Still, the in-wheel type, in which the motor is housed in the wheel, offers greater flexibility in vehicle design and other possibilities. There are precedents for water-cooled in-wheel motors, but the e-Gle motor is unique in that it is air-cooled with a simple structure and achieves high performance.

In China, e-Gle is currently working on a production partnership agreement with the CRRC Group through its Chinese subsidiary, Shanghai e-Gle New Energy Automotive Technology Co.

The main specifications of the 4th-generation motor system that has been certified this time are as follows. Besides, e-Gle is currently developing a next-generation motor with even higher performance (a new cooling system with a built-in inverter).

Motor type: Outer rotor direct-drive in-wheel motor

Cooling method: Air cooling

Model number: Motor TZ375X-4ND5D01 / Inverter KTZ40X60S-4ND5D01V

Dimensions: 399 mm x 92.5 mm

Weight: 35kg

Max torque: 620Nm

Maximum output: 65kw