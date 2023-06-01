E-MOBILITY ASIA SPOTLIGHTS BUSINESS, INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN ADVANCING INDUSTRY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From electric vehicles and innovative technologies, the first E-Mobility Asia (EMA) will open its doors from Nov 22 to 24 in Kuala Lumpur to lift the bonnet on the growth and new sustainable business opportunities the industry has to offer.



EV Industry players gathered at the recent E-Mobility Asia CEO Business Luncheon in Kuala Lumpur

The three-day B2B event taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will be an inclusive platform featuring an exhibition to meet the needs of the entire supply chain and a conference to learn and network with industry keynote speakers all in one place.

The Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM) is a Strategic Partner of the show organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd. Joining as Supporting Partners are the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA), Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association (PERIKLINDO) and ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM).

The media and business community including EV stakeholders were given a preview today followed by a CEO Business Luncheon. Speakers included EVAM President Dato’ Dennis Chuah, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Mr Azrul Reza Aziz, AFEVA President Mr Edmund Araga from the Philippines and EVAT President Mr Krisda Utamote and Mr Adrianto Gani, Vice Chairman, Promotion & Marketing, PERIKLINDO.

EMA will have a diverse range of over 150 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions featuring the latest electrification technologies and innovation including battery technology and charging systems.

It is expected to attract 12,000 local and foreign trade attendees, and visitors can book free EV test drives.

It will provide opportunities for stakeholders to raise their visibility and networking in presenting their latest products and services and attract potential investments in the rapidly emerging sector.

EVAM will be organising a two-day conference where keynote speakers from ASEAN member countries will share their insights and outlook on the direction of EV in the region.

The show will be open to trade visitors on the first two days and to the public on the third day.

“E-Mobility Asia will raise greater awareness and open up various business prospects to companies who want to get into a promising industry that will be in high demand for tomorrow’s automotive industry.” — Ms Vicky Tan, Project Director, Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

“We are proud to be the Strategic Partner for E-Mobility Asia. It will be an eye-opening experience on the potential of the industry right here in Malaysia, where we stand in this sector, and how we can capitalise on the local capabilities and resources to build a strong and sustainable EV eco-system.” — Dato’ Dennis Chuah, President, EVAM

“The disruption to the automotive industry has already begun. It is important for local industry players to seize every opportunity to increase their adaptability of EV technology to balance the transition of new mobility and their current business models.” – Mr Azrul Reza Aziz, CEO, MARii

“Asia is at the forefront of the global EV industry led by the rapid adoption rate in China. It holds tremendous opportunities for the ASEAN region as well, we can already see support from the various governments. The time is now.” — Mr Edmund Araga, President, AFEVA

“The transition to electric vehicles brings immense opportunity which definitely making impacts to Malaysia’s green, clean and sustainable living environment’s hope to our beloved nation and community.” — Adjunct Practice Prof. Cheah Kok Hoong, President, ESG Association of Malaysia

To register as an exhibitor / buyer or for more information on E-Mobility Asia, visit https://www.emobilityasia.com | Instagram: EMobilityAsia | LinkedIn: E-MobilityAsia (EMA) | Facebook: E-Mobility Asia

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd

Derrisen is a specialist in delivering impactful trade events and conferences for businesses and industries to create sustainable high performance and growth.

We bring you a deeply passionate and experienced team of organisers to deliver leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in Southeast Asia to help our clients achieve their business goals and shared purpose of building positive relationships for long-term success.