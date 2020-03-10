E-teaching in epidemic season, NHG advances smart school model

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — E-learning is not only a temporary solution in the epidemic’s context but also a key trend towards the “smart school” model in NHG education system.

Studying online in the Covid-19 epidemic season is a solution that many schools choose to partly ensure the learning progress since students can’t attend classes. However, due to the lack of preparation for e-teaching system, e-learning at some schools has not attracted enough attention and interest from students to achieve the same effect as the traditional way does.

Students enjoy the “digital classes”

During the student’s days off due to Covid-19, NHG school systems such as: iSchool international integration schools; UK Academy international bilingual school (UKA); International Schools of North America; Gia Dinh University, Ba Ria – Vung Tau University; Hong Bang International University (HIU) and Hoa Sen University (HSU) are implementing online direct training through applications appropriate with each student. In addition, schools also regularly organize training sessions for teachers on how to use the software in order to maximize the efficiency in teaching process.

Mr. Ngo Thanh Nam, Deputy Head of Primary School in NHG, Microsoft Study Advisor said: “NHG has been regularly using e-learning methods for a long time. With the support of Microsoft Office 365, teachers can create a learning environment like regular classrooms from lectures, assigning tests, competency assessments, supporting students anywhere and anytime”.

“At the high school level, we have applied many e-learning programs like double degree general education programs with many partner schools in the US through the online system. Students graduating from high school through these programs will be granted a high school diploma recognized by the top 200 universities in the US and guaranteed to get a student visa if they intend to study in the US,” shared by Mr. Pham Tien Thinh, Director of Information Technology Department in NHG.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Vice President of HSU, said that HSU has built e-learning system, professional filming studio, issued policies to encourage the development of digital learning materials, training sessions for teachers about e-learning courses, purchasing artificial intelligence (AI) services integrated into e-learning systems to detect plagiarism and predict learners’ results based on the data of attended courses and build virtual campus in Second Life.



The “Building E-learning course on Moodle system” training session took place at Hong Bang International University with the participation of nearly 80 school’s lecturers.

E-learning: long-term solution

The e-learning system at HSU works well on both mobile devices and regular computers. Particularly in the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, the system has served 2.73 million hits of the school’s lecturers and students. The outstanding advantages of online blended learning model are the skills development and necessary critical thinking of 21st century employees; flexibility for schools, learners and lecturers; easy adaptation to a variety of learning styles.

“However, e-teaching with high quality is not that simple. The school must carefully invest in teaching methods, technology platforms and digital learning materials. Contrary to most people’s thinking, e-teaching with high quality requires more investment than traditional way. Therefore, tuition fees for high-quality online degree programs of UK and USA are higher than traditional ones,” Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu shared.

Mr. Pham Tien Thinh said: “In the near future, Vietnam should follow abroad e-learning models, even at high school level. Currently, e-learning is a trend. In some countries, information technology is applied right from preschool level, by the time you already know how to read, write, calculate, and math, you have already learned online by 40%.” He also said that artificial intelligence (AI) is also developing rapidly in our country, this technology will be applied in remote teaching and will outbreak in the near future.

Thanks to the e-learning system that has been completely built and deployed, schools from grade 1 to university of Nguyen Hoang Group (NHG) are always in the active position to adapt to Covid-19 prevention. At the same time, NHG determined this situation as an opportunity to accelerate the implementation of the smart school model, originating from information technology platform. For NHG education system, e-learning is a long-term direction and solution in the era of 4.0 technology.

About Nguyen Hoang Group (NHG)

NHG is a world-class international education service provider which has successfully established a range of state-of-the-art national and international schools, universities, and partner companies across Vietnam over 20 years of experience and expertise.

Putting people at the center of all its practices, NHG has designed a comprehensive educational system for all levels from kindergarten to PhD available in both national and international settings. Currently, there are 50 campuses in 18 provinces and cities, with more than 65,000 students and a professional community with more than 4,000 members

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200310/2745452-1?lang=0