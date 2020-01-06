E-trike for seniors, PWDs launched at Isabela police camp

Trending Now

thumbnail
admin

This new electric-powered trike is for exclusive use of senior citizens and persons with disabilities while inside the premises of the Isabela provincial police office. Photo by Villamor Visaya Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN –– Police and guests on Monday launched an electric-powered trike (e-trike) that will serve senior citizens and persons with disabilities inside the provincial police camp.

Police Col. Mariano Rodriguez, Isabela provincial police director, said the newly acquired 7-seater electric trike was donated by the Echague municipal government.

“This is a legacy for us as we hope to help our police members in easing their jobs within the provincial police office,” Rodriguez told the Inquirer.

He said the e-trike, which costs P200,000, could also serve pregnant women and policemen who may need a ride within the camp premises for errands and emergency purposes.

Fr. Amado Vinasoy of the Perpetual Help Parish here blessed the e-trike during the launching ceremony./lzb

