E-trike for seniors, PWDs launched at Isabela police camp

CITY OF ILAGAN –– Police and guests on Monday launched an electric-powered trike (e-trike) that will serve senior citizens and persons with disabilities inside the provincial police camp.

Police Col. Mariano Rodriguez, Isabela provincial police director, said the newly acquired 7-seater electric trike was donated by the Echague municipal government.

“This is a legacy for us as we hope to help our police members in easing their jobs within the provincial police office,” Rodriguez told the Inquirer.

He said the e-trike, which costs P200,000, could also serve pregnant women and policemen who may need a ride within the camp premises for errands and emergency purposes.

Fr. Amado Vinasoy of the Perpetual Help Parish here blessed the e-trike during the launching ceremony./lzb

