Eagle Cement celebrates Philippine Eagle Week with Viggo

Viggo, who turned 10 on March 7, is one of the 31 Philippine Eagles nested in the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC), a breeding and rehabilitation facility set up by the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

EAGLE Cement Corporation strengthens its partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) in celebration of Philippine Eagle Week (June 4 to 10) by pledging continued care and support to Viggo, the company’s adopted Philippine Eagle within the PEF’s conservation program.

Viggo is an official ambassador for the conservation of the species. Since becoming sexually mature recently, he has successfully established a bond with his caretaker as his “human surrogate mate” through sexual imprinting. This enables PEF to collect sperm samples from Viggo for its artificial insemination breeding program.

He is also the first captive-bred Philippine Eagle trained to perch on a gloved fist and being trained to be one of the featured eagles in the flight demonstrations at the PEC.

Eagle Cement has been providing essential benefits such as food, enclosure maintenance, and veterinarian and keeper care annually for Viggo since 2017, and will continue to do so until 2022.

Its partnership with the PEF is among a series of initiatives that the company is taking to advocate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

We join the PEF in calling on corporations, large and small, and regular Filipinos to support the conservation of Philippine Eagles, especially as they are still considered endangered today. As our national bird, they embody the health of our forests, the state of our natural resources, and the proud national heritage of our people. In these disruptive times, the Philippine Eagle, hn Paul Ang said.