Eagles of Death Metal Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Eagles of Death Metal will return to Australia in July for their first tour of the country in over seven years. Bandleader Jesse Hughes and co. – bassist Jennie Vee, drummer Jorma Vik and guitraist Joshua Jove – will play six Australian shows as part of their 24th Anniversary Tour dates.

The tour will kick off Tuesday, 25th July at the Forum in Melbourne, before shows in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Adelaide. The Australian run will wrap up Wednesday, 2nd August at the Astor Theatre in Perth. See full dates and details below. Tickets are on sale next Wednesday, 26th April. There’s a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off Monday, 24th April from 11am local time.

Eagles of Death Metal – ‘I Want You So Hard’

[embedded content]

“Man, I have been itching to get back out there and play some live rock ‘n’ roll again to the best fans in the world,” Hughes said in a statement alongside the tour’s announcement. “John Steinbeck once said, ‘People don’t take trips, trips take people’… This is an open invite to come take a trip with me and the band.”

Eagles of Death Metal last toured Australia in 2016, in support of fourth studio album Zipper Down. In 2019, Hughes released a covers album featuring renditions of songs by KISS, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, The Ramones, George Michael, Queens of the Stone Age and more. According to today’s press release, the band are currently gearing up to release their fifth studio album later this year.

Tuesday, 25th July – Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 27th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 28th July – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 29th July – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Monday, 31st July – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, 2nd August – Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 26th April

Further Reading

Eagles Of Death Metal: 10 Essential Tracks

Eagles Of Death Metal, All The Colours – Metro Theatre, Sydney 27/03/16

Extreme and Living Colour Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour