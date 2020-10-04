Trending Now

Earthquake rocks Surigao del Sur anew

 

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked Surigao del Sur on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

The earthquake, Phivolcs said, is an aftershock of the 5.7 -magnitude tremor that shook the province on  Sept. 21. 

The recent earthquake struck at 6:19 a.m. at 45 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town. 

 

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 19-kilometer depth of focus. 

 

No aftershocks or damage are expected from this earthquake, Phivolcs said. 

 

