Earthquake shakes Davao del Sur, nearby areas anew
BANSALAN, DAVAO DEL SUR – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook parts of Davao del Sur and nearby areas before noon Sunday.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivocs) said the latest earthquake’s epicenter was traced three kilometers northeast of Kiblawan town. The temblor struck at at 11:23 a.m.
It had a depth of focus of 9 kilometers and was tectonic in origin. It was felt at Intensity III in Digos City, Kidapawan City and Davao City.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in Kidapawan City, Koronadal City, Tupi in South Cotabato and in Alabel in Sarangani (Intensity 3), General Santos City, Davao City (Intensity 2) and in Kiamba, Sarangani (Intensity 1).
Phivolcs said no aftershocks are expected.
Phivolcs has recorded more than 1,000 aftershocks, 457 of which were plotted while 95 were felt since the powerful and destructive magnitude 6.9 quake rocked parts of Mindanao on December 15.
