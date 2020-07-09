Earthquakes sway Southern Leyte towns

TACLOBAN CITY –– A series of earthquakes shook Southern Leyte towns on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Saint Bernard town first felt the quake with a magnitude of 3.4 at 11:58 a.m.

The tremor had a depth of 001 kilometers.

Another quake, with a magnitude of 3.1 and depth of 001 kilometers, hit the town at 1:36 p.m.

Both quakes were tectonic in origin.

The town of Hinundayan was also hit by a quake at 12:21 p.m.

The 2.7 magnitude tremor had a depth of 014 kilometers.

The series of quakes did not cause any damage and was not expected to produce aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

