Trending Now

Earthquakes sway Southern Leyte towns

TopNews
admin

Earthquakes sway Southern Leyte towns

TACLOBAN CITY –– A series of earthquakes shook Southern Leyte towns on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Saint Bernard town first felt the quake with a magnitude of 3.4 at 11:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tremor had a depth of 001 kilometers.

Another quake, with a magnitude of 3.1 and depth of 001 kilometers, hit the town at 1:36 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

Both quakes were tectonic in origin.

The town of Hinundayan was also hit by a quake at 12:21 p.m.

The 2.7 magnitude tremor had a depth of 014 kilometers.

The series of quakes did not cause any damage and was not expected to produce aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top