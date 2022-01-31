East Meet West: Give Gift Boutique Launched 2022 Valentine’s Day Exclusive Rose Bouquet Collection-1-.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31
January 2022 – This year, the Valentine’s Day (Feb 14th) is one day
away from the Lunar Valentine’s Day (Feb 15th). For these two
special festivals, Give
Gift Boutique’s florist has designed a distinctive collection
<<East Meets West>>. Also a great and elegant flower box with Lady
M product would be released on our 2022 Valentine’s Day
Catalog.
We have made two different color tones (Red with Gold /
Purple with White). Also combining with the Chinese element’s deco
in a flower bouquet which are fusion of Chinese and Western style.
To the flower materiel, we are using Eastern Elegant
Imported Peony and South American Roses with Western Floral Arranging.
Paper fan is one of the element which is associated with
eastern decorative. Yellow circle card represents the full moon of Lantern Festival. Specially
printing Give Gift Boutique’s Logo for presenting our limited edition product.
East and West Metallic Commemorative Art Pieces
We have chosen some Chinese style Metallic Art Pieces to
combine with the bouquet. Also printing the date on it for more commemorative
memories.
Using Chinese rope instead of the western ribbon. Two
different colors make the contrast.
Order
Now
Valentine’s
Day bouquet :https://www.givegift.com.hk/valentines-flower-florist
2022
East Meets West Limited Edition Roses Flower Bouquet EMW01 :https://www.givegift.com.hk/en/Florist-Flower-Bouquet/2022-East-Meets-West-Limited-Edition-Roses-Flower-Bouquet-EMW01~VEMW0127A1
2022
East Meets West Limited Edition Purple Roses Flower Bouquet EMW02:https://www.givegift.com.hk/en/Florist-Flower-Bouquet/2022-East-Meets-West–Limited-Edition-Purple-Roses-Flower-Bouquet-EMW02~VEMW0127A2