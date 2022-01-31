East Meet West: Give Gift Boutique Launched 2022 Valentine’s Day Exclusive Rose Bouquet Collection-1-.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31

January 2022 – This year, the Valentine’s Day (Feb 14th) is one day

away from the Lunar Valentine’s Day (Feb 15th). For these two

special festivals, Give

Gift Boutique’s florist has designed a distinctive collection

<<East Meets West>>. Also a great and elegant flower box with Lady

M product would be released on our 2022 Valentine’s Day

Catalog.

We have made two different color tones (Red with Gold /

Purple with White). Also combining with the Chinese element’s deco

in a flower bouquet which are fusion of Chinese and Western style.

To the flower materiel, we are using Eastern Elegant

Imported Peony and South American Roses with Western Floral Arranging.

Paper fan is one of the element which is associated with

eastern decorative. Yellow circle card represents the full moon of Lantern Festival. Specially

printing Give Gift Boutique’s Logo for presenting our limited edition product.

East and West Metallic Commemorative Art Pieces

We have chosen some Chinese style Metallic Art Pieces to

combine with the bouquet. Also printing the date on it for more commemorative

memories.

Using Chinese rope instead of the western ribbon. Two

different colors make the contrast.

Order

Now

Valentine’s

Day bouquet :https://www.givegift.com.hk/valentines-flower-florist

2022

East Meets West Limited Edition Roses Flower Bouquet EMW01 :https://www.givegift.com.hk/en/Florist-Flower-Bouquet/2022-East-Meets-West-Limited-Edition-Roses-Flower-Bouquet-EMW01~VEMW0127A1

2022

East Meets West Limited Edition Purple Roses Flower Bouquet EMW02:https://www.givegift.com.hk/en/Florist-Flower-Bouquet/2022-East-Meets-West–Limited-Edition-Purple-Roses-Flower-Bouquet-EMW02~VEMW0127A2