Easterlies, ITCZ to cause overcast skies, isolated rain in parts of VisMin

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will be experienced in parts of Visayas and Mindanao due to the combined effects of easterlies and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

“Patuloy pa ring umiiral ang Easterlies dito sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas. [Samantalang] ITCZ naman ang umiiral dito sa bahagi ng Mindanao. Ngayong araw, ang ilang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao ay makakaranas pa rin ng maulap na kalangitan at kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog,” said Pagasa Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda in a public weather forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Easterlies continue to prevail in the eastern part of Visayas. Meanwhile, the ITCZ affects parts of Mindanao. Today, some parts of Visayas and Mindanao will still experience cloudy skies, scattered rain, lightning, and thunderstorms.)

These weather systems are particularly affecting Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

FEATURED STORIES

“Pag-iingat pa rin sa ating mga kababayan sa posibilidad ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” Castañeda advised.

(We are still reminding our countrymen to be vigilant and alert against possible floods and landslides.)

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, may expect favorable weather conditions on Tuesday, but according to Castañeda, intermittent and scattered rain showers may still occur due to localized thunderstorms and ITCZ.

Pagasa is not monitoring any weather disturbance or low pressure area that could affect the country within the forecast period.

The temperature range in the country’s key areas and cities on Tuesday are as follows:

Metro Manila — 25°C to 34°C

Baguio – 18°C to 25°C

Laoag – 25°C to 32°C

Tagaytay – 23°C to 30°C

Tuguegarao – 25°C to 34°C

Legazpi – 26°C to 32°C

Puerto Princesa – 25°C to 33°C

Kalayaan Islands – 26°C to 33°C

Iloilo – 26°C to 32°C

Tacloban – 27°C to 31°C

Cebu – 26°C to 31°C

Cagayan de Oro – 25°C to 31°C

Zamboanga – 24°C to 31°C

Davao – 26°C to 31°C

RELATED STORIES