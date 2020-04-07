Eastern Samar gov hails move to help towns, cities amid COVID

TACLOBAN CITY –– Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone welcomed the move of President Duterte to assist towns and cities with one month of their Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) amid the crisis caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But Evardone said provinces should also be included and given the same assistance as they too are providing help to people amid the pandemic.

“We appreciate and welcome the decision of President Duterte to release the one-month equivalent of the IRA of all municipalities and cities nationwide to combat this virus,” Evardone said in a text message.

“The fund will not only help the local government’s capacity to finance their anti-COVID-19 activities but will also help provide financial assistance to qualified families of the social amelioration funds, who cannot be accommodated by DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) for lack of funds,” he added.

If the request for assistance is approved, Eastern Samar could receive at least P119.29 million.

President Duterte earlier announced that towns and cities would be given financial assistance to fund its COVID-19 measures and relief efforts.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said the fund could be used by the local governments to procure personal protection equipment; medicines and vitamins; hospital equipment; and relief goods for low-income families.

