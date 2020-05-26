Eastern Visayas COVID-19 tally: 5 more recoveries

TACLOBAN CITY — Five more COVID-19 recoveries in Eastern Visayas were reported on Tuesday (May 26), bringing the total to 19.

John Paul Roca, information officer of the Department of Health (DOH) in the region, said the new recovered patients were from the town of Tarangan in Samar province.

The five, three women and two men, were quarantined on May 8 in a temporary treatment and monitoring facility in Tarangan, which was considered as the epicenter of COVID-19 in Eastern Visayas.

Roca said the five patients had already been discharged from the treatment facility being managed by the local government unit and have since returned to their homes.

The town of Tarangan is on a lockdown to prevent the transmission of SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The coronavirus testing lab in the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City had already conducted 753 tests since it started operations last May 11. Eight of the tests had positive results.

