Eastern Visayas PNP to enforce ‘one-strike’ policy vs illegal gambliing

TACLOBAN CITY – The chief of the Eastern Visayas police has all the region’s policemen to end all kinds of illegal gambling.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, Eastern Visayas police director, said Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa “had ordered a no-take policy on illegal gambling.”

“As such it is my duty and responsibility to follow his lead with no ifs and buts,” Divina said.

He also encouraged the public to report any form of illegal gambling to intelligence operatives of the PNP regional office.

Divina said administrative and criminal complaints will be filed against police officers who fail to eradicate illegal gambling.

The police regional director also said he would enforce a one-strike policy on local police chiefs who fail to end illegal gambling in their jurisdictions.

Asked if there were areas in the region where illegal gambling was rampant or massive, the police regional director said that he has yet to validate iniitial information on “red areas or focused areas”.

